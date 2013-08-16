Images

Image
Dorsal view of the larva of a garden Carrion Beetle, Heterosilpha ramosa, crawling on a branch. These carrion beetles are found in Central America and North America, where they feed on dead animals
2126174012

Formats

  • 3456 × 4608 pixels • 11.5 × 15.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 750 × 1000 pixels • 2.5 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 375 × 500 pixels • 1.3 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Ernie Cooper

Ernie Cooper