Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Dorsal view of the larva of a garden Carrion Beetle, Heterosilpha ramosa, crawling on a branch. These carrion beetles are found in Central America and North America, where they feed on dead animals
Formats
3456 × 4608 pixels • 11.5 × 15.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
750 × 1000 pixels • 2.5 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
375 × 500 pixels • 1.3 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG