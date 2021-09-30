Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2092206301
Door of Matenadaran - old institute of ancient manuscripts of Mesrop Mashtots in Yerevan, Armenia
Yerevan, Armenia
l
By lindasky76
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
ancientarchitecturearmeniaarmenianartbackgroundbuildingcaucasuscitycollectionculturedoordoorwayeducationentranceexteriorfacadefamousgateheritagehistorichistoricalinstitutelandmarklanguagelibrarymanmanuscriptmashtotsmasterpiecesmatenadaranmedievalmesropmonumentmuseumnationnationaloldreference pointrepositorysculpturessightseeingstonesymbolsymbolictourismtowntraditionaltravelyerevan
Categories: Buildings/Landmarks, Vintage
Similar images
More from this artist