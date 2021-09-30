Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2089709887
Donut with pink icing and white icing snowflake with a cup of coffee and knitted snowflakes on a blue background. Top view. Space for text
Y
By Yankee
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
backgroundblack coffee cupblueblue backgroundcardcelebrationchristmas cardchristmas coffeechristmas decorationcloseupcup of coffeedecemberdecordecorationdessertdonutholidayholiday backgroundhot drinkknitted snowflakesmerrymerry christmasnew yearornamentpinkplate with donutseasonseasonalsnowsnowflakesnowflakesspace for textspoonsweettop viewtraditionalwhitewhite cupwhite icing snowflakewhite spoonwinterwinter donutyear
Categories: Food and Drink, Holidays
Similar images
More from this artist