Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2100150796
Dollar bills are inserted into the slots of the heating radiator, the rise in the cost of heat, the fuel crisis.
E
By Eletha15
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
additionaladjustingbanknotebillbudgetcashcentralcoldconceptconsumptioncontrolcostcostseconomicaleconomyefficiencyelectricityenergyenvironmenteuroexpenseexpensivefinancefuelgasheatheaterheatinghighhomehothousemoneynoteoiloperatingpowerpriceradiatorreducesaveseasonsymboltemperaturethermostatwarmwarmlywastewaterwinter
Categories: Business/Finance, Healthcare/Medical
Similar images
More from this artist