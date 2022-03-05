Images

Doha, Qatar - March 5, 2022: Sheikh Faisal Bin Qassim Al Thani Museum is a privately owned museum located in the municipality of Al-Shahaniya in Qatar.
2135993453

Item ID: 2135993453

Formats

  • 4928 × 3264 pixels • 16.4 × 10.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 662 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 331 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Mark Caidic

Mark Caidic