Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Dog and girl in nature. Friendship, meeting, kindness to animals. Happiness, joy, positive emotions. Cold season.
Family sitting on the sand. Mother in a gray sweater. Cute little girl on a blanket
Hiking couple with backpack walking in the forest and exploring outdoors. Freedom and active travel concept.
Woman and here dog posing outdoor
Happy mother with her cute boy having fun on the beach
Toddler girl with her mother on the farm.
Girl plays with a dog at the backyard in sunlight.
A loving couple is resting in the woods, making selfies on a mobile phone.

See more

759000463

See more

759000463

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2124884486

Item ID: 2124884486

Dog and girl in nature. Friendship, meeting, kindness to animals. Happiness, joy, positive emotions. Cold season.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 3456 × 3456 pixels • 11.5 × 11.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Kudryashova Vera

Kudryashova Vera