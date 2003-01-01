Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Document management concept. Virtual screen icons Document Management System DMS Online document database, software for efficient archiving, searching and management of company files and data
Edit

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2134409875

Item ID: 2134409875

Document management concept. Virtual screen icons Document Management System DMS Online document database, software for efficient archiving, searching and management of company files and data

Formats

  • 8000 × 3712 pixels • 26.7 × 12.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 464 pixels • 3.3 × 1.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 232 pixels • 1.7 × 0.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Zoomik

Zoomik