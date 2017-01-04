Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Document management concept. Virtual screen icons Document Management System DMS Online document database, software for efficient archiving, searching and management of company files and data
30 JULY 2018, BARCELONA, SPAIN: Young asian woman in international airport looking at the flight information timetable board
Technology screen with woman using a laptop computer
Double exposure of stocks market chart concept with city scape hong kong background
Selangor, Malaysia: July 2019 Rehal with open Quran and Muslim prayer beads on rug indoors. reading the Quran. The Quran is indicated as the guided book for all Muslim Arabic text inside holy Al-Quran
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia - 14th of January 2019: an open page of Quran shows Surah al kahf on wooden table held by a little kid hand. Quran is an Islamic holy book for muslim. selective focus.

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2130236828

Item ID: 2130236828

Document management concept. Virtual screen icons Document Management System DMS Online document database, software for efficient archiving, searching and management of company files and data

Formats

  • 5364 × 1805 pixels • 17.9 × 6 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 337 pixels • 3.3 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 169 pixels • 1.7 × 0.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Zoomik

Zoomik