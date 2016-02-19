Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Doctors do it for the health of it. Shot of a mature doctor examining his patient who is concerned about his knee.
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
4726 × 3439 pixels • 15.8 × 11.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 728 pixels • 3.3 × 2.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 364 pixels • 1.7 × 1.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG