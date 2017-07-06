Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
A doctor in a surgical suit stands in the operating room among the equipment.Portrait of surgeon in the operating room
Smart experienced anesthesiologist standing next to his patient and looking at the screen while preparing the narcosis
A male surgeon doctor crossing his arm in the operation room with equipment
medical pills industry factory and production indoor
Portrait of a female researcher working in a lab scientist using microscope with colleague working in Background
Happy female manufacturing operator wearing white lab coat and protective headwear, while working with modern equipment in a cosmetics factory
operation doctor, a male surgeon doctor crossing his arm in the operation room with equipment
plant picture, clean room equipment and stainless steel machines

See more

483627085

See more

483627085

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2133013715

Item ID: 2133013715

A doctor in a surgical suit stands in the operating room among the equipment.Portrait of surgeon in the operating room

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 5184 × 3456 pixels • 17.3 × 11.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

SviatlanaLaza

SviatlanaLaza