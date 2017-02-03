Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Doctor shows covid vaccine set - labs photo. Coronavirus immunization pharmacy vial with inoculation syringe. Covid19 vaccination shot. Medic hands in blue nitrile gloves over white desk surface.
Formats
5568 × 3712 pixels • 18.6 × 12.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG