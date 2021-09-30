Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2089971634
A doctor in medical gloves holds a bottle with coronavirus Covid19 Omicron variant strain vaccine.The concept of medicine, healthcare and science.Coronavirus vaccine.Banner
S
Asset data
Popularity
Low
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
2019-ncovb.1.1.529backgroundbluebottlecareclinicclinicalcompanyconceptcopy spacecoronacoronaviruscovidcovid-19diseasedoctordosedrugepidemicfluglovehandhealthhealth careimmunizationinjectionlablaboratorymedicalmedicineomicronomicron variantpandemicpharmaceuticalpharmacistpharmacyresearchsars-cov-2sciencescientistsurgerysyringetherapytreatmentvaccinationvaccinevialvirologyvirus
Categories: Science, Healthcare/Medical
Similar images
More from this artist