Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2088042130
The doctor looks at a hologram of a sore knee, severe pain. X-ray image, trauma, rheumatologist consultation, skeletal image, medical concept, medical technologies of the future, pain when walking
M
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
accidentacheanatomyarthritisathletebodybonecarecrampdoctorexercisefitnessfuture technologieshealthhologramhurtinflammationinjuredjointkneeknee painlegmassagemedicalmedical conceptmedicinemusclepainpainfulphysicalrheumatismrheumatologistrheumatologist consultationskeletonskeleton imagesoresportsprainstrainstretchingsuffersymptomtendontherapytraumawomanx-rayyoung
Categories: People, Healthcare/Medical
Similar images
Same model
More from this artist