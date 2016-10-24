Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Doctor holds stethoscope in his hand. Medical gadget for advertisement medic staff. Nurse palm in blue nitrile glove with phonendoscope. Cardiology checking attributes. White dressing of medic guy.
False teeth prosthesis. Doctor Dentist.
Doctor's hands showing pills
The Unknown male doctor dialing phone number
Detail of a doctor in blue uniform
the doctor writes a prescription pill on the computer

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2124476135

Item ID: 2124476135

Doctor holds stethoscope in his hand. Medical gadget for advertisement medic staff. Nurse palm in blue nitrile glove with phonendoscope. Cardiology checking attributes. White dressing of medic guy.

Formats

  • 5568 × 3712 pixels • 18.6 × 12.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Aha-Soft

Aha-Soft