Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Doctor holding medical face masks in hands surgery gloves on background National flag of Ukraine or Ukrainian flag. Concept coronavirus disease COVID-19 pandemic. Surgical antibacterial face bandage.
Formats
7671 × 5114 pixels • 25.6 × 17 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG