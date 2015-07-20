Images

Image
doctor hand taking a blood sample tube from a rack with machines of analysis in the lab background . Technician holding blood tube test in the research laboratory.Corona virus pandemic concept.
2058441734

Stock Photo ID: 2058441734

Photo Formats

  • 4613 × 6919 pixels • 15.4 × 23.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

Vigen M

Vigen M