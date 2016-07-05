Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Doctor hand holds biohazard symbol printed on paper page. Labs photo with blue background. Bio-hazard sign inside black triangle on paper sheet. Scientist hand in blue nitrile glove. Danger symbol.
stop smoking, a broken cigarette in the hand of a doctor.blue background
close up of a hand throwing out a surgical mask, concept of a person against face covering mandate

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2124476120

Item ID: 2124476120

Doctor hand holds biohazard symbol printed on paper page. Labs photo with blue background. Bio-hazard sign inside black triangle on paper sheet. Scientist hand in blue nitrile glove. Danger symbol.

Formats

  • 5568 × 3712 pixels • 18.6 × 12.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Aha-Soft

Aha-Soft