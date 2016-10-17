Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Doctor banner. Happy nurse in blue gloves, clipboard hospital wearing scrubs, provide checkup, examine patient in clinic. Medical care, insurance, prescription, paper work or career banner
Close-up view of female doctor hands filling patient registration form. Healthcare and medical concept
Dentist choose or rearrange set of dentist tools on blue background: Dental Hygiene and Health conceptual image
Doctor completes the medical documentation. Coronavirus, global epidemic concept
Close-up view of female doctor hands filling patient registration form. Healthcare and medical concept
scientist in blue tone.
scientist in blue tone.

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2133358677

Item ID: 2133358677

Doctor banner. Happy nurse in blue gloves, clipboard hospital wearing scrubs, provide checkup, examine patient in clinic. Medical care, insurance, prescription, paper work or career banner

Formats

  • 4500 × 2531 pixels • 15 × 8.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 562 pixels • 3.3 × 1.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 281 pixels • 1.7 × 0.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

MVelishchuk

MVelishchuk