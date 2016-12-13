Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Do-it-yourself paper bookmark for a book in the shape of a heart. Confession in love. Valentine's Day. Step by step photo instruction. The background is burgundy, the color of love.
Formats
5115 × 2557 pixels • 17.1 × 8.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 500 pixels • 3.3 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 250 pixels • 1.7 × 0.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG