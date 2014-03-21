Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
DNIPROPETROVSK,UKRAINE- OCT 10: England manager Fabio Capello looks on during the FIFA 2010 World Cup Qualifying match between Ukraine and England at the Dnipro Arena on Oct 10, 2009 in Dnipropetrovsk
Photo Formats
2667 × 4000 pixels • 8.9 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG