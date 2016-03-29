Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Stock Photo ID: 222604372
DNIPROPETROVSK, UKRAINE - OCTOBER 9: Members of the Dnepropetrovsk State Opera and Ballet Theatre perform FOXTROT 12 CHAIRS on October 9, 2014 in Dnepropetrovsk, Ukraine.
Photo Formats
4928 × 3264 pixels • 16.4 × 10.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 662 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 331 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.