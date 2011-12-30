Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Stock Photo ID: 127775513
DNEPROPETROVSK, UKRAINE - FEBRUARY 10: Members of the Sevastopol Dance Theatre of Vadim Elizarov perform BROADWAY at State Opera and Ballet Theatre on February 10, 2013 in Dnepropetrovsk, Ukraine
