Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2099341489
Dnepropetrovsk, Ukraine -09.20.2021: Fire in a residential five-story building. The special correspondent of the Ministry of Emergency Situations is filming a report on the fire.
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
actionalarmburncranedangeremergencyequipmentexerciseextinguishextinguisherfighterfire brigadefire departmentfire enginefire ladderfirefighterfirefightersfirefightingfiremanfiremenhelphighladdermanmissionpeoplepersonprotectionredrescuerescue workersrisksafetyscaleserviceskysmokestairstaircasestairsstairwaytalltechnologytrainingtransportvehiclewaterwhite
Categories: People
Similar images
More from this artist