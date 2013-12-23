Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Dmitry Medvedev, now newly elected Russian President and then the Russia's First Deputy Prime Minister, attends a press-conference on his visit to the Russian town of Obninsk on November 29, 2007.
