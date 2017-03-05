Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Distressed overlay. Fractured texture. Cracked old TV screen. Damaged weathered matrix with dust scratches stains noise on dark black abstract background.
Formats
7000 × 4784 pixels • 23.3 × 15.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 683 pixels • 3.3 × 2.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 342 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG