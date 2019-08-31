Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Disgusted young woman begging to stop, raising hands defensive, say no, standing on red background
Excited woman telling about special deal, showing plastic card and looking happy, going shopping, standing on red background
Portrait of shocked woman scream amazed, touching face and looking at camera at impressive promo offer, standing in sweatshirt on red background
Surprised young woman looking with disbelief and amazement at camera, saying wow and standing in awe on red background
Young beautiful blonde woman wearing casual shirt standing over isolated red background doing stop sing with palm of the hand. Warning expression with negative and serious gesture on the face.
beautiful woman model isolated background
surprised woman in a white jacket emotions gestures hands studio coolness
Middle age senior woman wearing apron uniform over red isolated background Looking fascinated with disbelief, surprise and amazed expression with hands on chin

See more

1538291153

See more

1538291153

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2124991190

Item ID: 2124991190

Disgusted young woman begging to stop, raising hands defensive, say no, standing on red background

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 6000 × 4000 pixels • 20 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Mix and Match Studio

Mix and Match Studio