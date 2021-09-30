Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2082934318
Disease of retina of the eye. Close-up of female eye with red inflamed and dilated capillaries. Hemorrhage under the conjunctiva. Conjunctivitis, keratitis, dry eye syndrome, trauma, uveitis
dryeyeallergensallergicallergybacteriabloodbloodshotcapillariescaucasiancloseupconjunctivaconjunctivitisdilateddiseasedry eye syndromeeyeballfacefatiguefemalegirlhemorrhageinfectedinfectioninflamedinflammationinjuryirritatedkeratitislensmacromedicineophthalmologypersonpupilredrednessretinasicksorestressedsymptomtraumauveitisvesselsvirusvisionwhitewomanyoung
