Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Dirty surface vintage texture. A weathered beige wall background with drops and drips. Easily add depth and organic texture to your designs. Minimal urban photo.
Formats
3456 × 2304 pixels • 11.5 × 7.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG