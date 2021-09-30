Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2094834172
dirty socket on an isolated white background.
South Kalimantan, Indonesia
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
adapterbackgroundconnectconnectionconsumptioncopy spacecut outdevicedirtyefficiencyelectricelectricalelectricianelectricityelectronicelectronicsenergyequipmentfronthazardindoorsindustrialinsertinstallinstallationinstallingisolateditemjackjobobjectoffpanelplasticplugspointpowerprofessionalprotectorrepairroomroutineseparationsimplicitysinglesocketstandardstudio shotswitchwhite
Categories: Technology, Objects
Similar images
More from this artist