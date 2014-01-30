Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Superstar
Shutterstock customers love this asset!
Dirty Outstretched Hands - Open Fingers Dirty outstretched male hands against black background - one hand laid on top of the other - open fingers
Photo Formats
4326 × 2924 pixels • 14.4 × 9.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 676 pixels • 3.3 × 2.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 338 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.