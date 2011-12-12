Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Dirty and Old cement wall texture background. Weathered rusty metal abstract texture. Grunge background with peeling paint ( Wall texture can be used as a wall frame and wall background )
Edit
color on wall peel off, Vintage and old style background.
abstract weathered concrete wall with peeled off paint
Texture of old rustic wall covered with gray stucco
Textured background grunge wall of the old house.
background old stone wall
Dirty Concrete Wall Textur Old gray wall
background retro stone wall

See more

1299403441

See more

1299403441

Popularity score

Low

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

1232725765

Item ID: 1232725765

Dirty and Old cement wall texture background. Weathered rusty metal abstract texture. Grunge background with peeling paint ( Wall texture can be used as a wall frame and wall background )

Formats

  • 4000 × 3000 pixels • 13.3 × 10 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 750 pixels • 3.3 × 2.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 375 pixels • 1.7 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

PurMoon

PurMoon