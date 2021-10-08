Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Stock Photo ID: 2053144655
Dirty oily film on the surface of the turquoise sea on the beach. industrial dump waste water spill.
Oil film pollution. Colorful oil film on water. industrial dump waste water spill.
Photo Formats
4592 × 3448 pixels • 15.3 × 11.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 751 pixels • 3.3 × 2.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 376 pixels • 1.7 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.