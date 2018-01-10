Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Superstar
Shutterstock customers love this asset!
Director excited about what he sees in the viewfinder of the 35mm motion picture camera. Camera is framed up and locked down.
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Photo Formats
3456 × 2298 pixels • 11.5 × 7.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 665 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 333 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.