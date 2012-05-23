Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Superstar
Shutterstock customers love this asset!
Direct impact. Dmitry Pirog (Russia). World Champion WBO Asia-Pacific, World Champion WBC Asia Boxing Council, the champion of the slavic countris. (12.04.08, Verhnya Pyshma, Ural Mountains, Russia).
Photo Formats
3488 × 1448 pixels • 11.6 × 4.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 415 pixels • 3.3 × 1.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 208 pixels • 1.7 × 0.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG