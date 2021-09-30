Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2081609086
DIRE DAWA, ETHIOPIA - September 2018. Dire Dawa International Airport in eastern Ethiopia, in the Somali Highlands (near Harar).
Dire Dawa, Ethiopia
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
africaafrica airportsafricanairair fleetair fleet africaaircraftairlineairlinerairplaneairportaviationbusinessbusiness ethiopiabusinessmancommercialdeparturedire dawadire dawa airportdiscovery of africaethiopia transportethiopian airlinesflightflyinternationaljetpassengerpassengers airportplanerunwaysightseeing in ethiopiaskysomali highlandsterminaltourism backgroundtourism concepttourism iconstourism traveltransporttransportationtraveltripvacationweekend funweekendswing
Categories: Transportation, Holidays
Similar images
More from this artist