Download 10 FREE images now with a risk-free trial.

Start your free trial

Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Digital skills concept. New skill, reskill for digital technology evolution. Soft skill,thinking skill, digital skill. Hand holds wooden cube with "digital skill" icon on white background, copy space.
Edit
Wood cubes with new head of team or CEO on a beautiful wooden table, studio background. Business concept with copy space.
Finger pushing dominoes in a row causing a chain reaction
Monochrome Stack of three white plastic dices and one red dice on brown wooden board background. Six sides cube with black dots. Number 1, 3, 4, 5.
Problem Solving - Stopping Domino Effect
Domino tiles on wooden table, closeup. Space for text
LEARN word written on wood block
writing with wooden cube (English sentences)

See more

1375404692

See more

1375404692

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2117177828

Item ID: 2117177828

Digital skills concept. New skill, reskill for digital technology evolution. Soft skill,thinking skill, digital skill. Hand holds wooden cube with "digital skill" icon on white background, copy space.

Formats

  • 4500 × 3000 pixels • 15 × 10 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

3

3rdtimeluckystudio