Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Superstar
Shutterstock customers love this asset!
Digital painting of butter colored yellow tulips on abstract background. The buds are surrounded by swirls of hues of yellow and green. Horizontal composition.
Photo Formats
2291 × 1740 pixels • 7.6 × 5.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 759 pixels • 3.3 × 2.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 380 pixels • 1.7 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.