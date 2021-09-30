Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2087301751
Different types of delicious cheese, nuts, grapes on a wooden background. Cheese platter: brie, camembert, blue cheese, emmental, parmesan, goat cheese, honey, grapes, walnuts, almonds. Healthy food.
N
By NYU Studio
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
antipastoappetizerassortmentbackgroundblueboardbriecamembertcheesedairydelicatessendeliciousdietdifferenteatingfoodfrenchfreshfruitgoatgourmetgrapegrapesgrouphealthyhoneyingredientitalianlunchmealnaturalnutnutritionnutsorganicparmesanpartypieceplateproductrusticslicesnacktabletastytypesvariationvarietywalnutwooden
Categories: Miscellaneous, Food and Drink
Similar images
More from this artist