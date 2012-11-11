Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Diet and Healthy life loss weight exercise Concept. Fresh vegetable salad with Weight scale measure prevention for women diet slimming. Lifestyle Time and Healthy
Formats
7187 × 4043 pixels • 24 × 13.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 563 pixels • 3.3 × 1.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 282 pixels • 1.7 × 0.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG