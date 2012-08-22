Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Diaphorina citri also known as Citrus psyllid on the citrus plant sucking cell sap. It is a vector of citrus greening disease and important insect pest of citrus crop. Used selective focus.
