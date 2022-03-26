Images

Dhaka, Bangladesh - March 26, 2022: People of various classes and professions come to the National Memorial in Savar to pay their respects to the martyrs on the Independence Day of Bangladesh.
women dressed in colorful clothes at the Festa da Flor or Spring Flower Festival in the city of Funchal on the Island of Madeira in the Atlantic Ocean of Portugal. Madeira, Funchal, April, 2018
ADANA, TURKEY - 7 April 2018. 6th International Orange Blossom Carnival. Shows people with colorful clothes, orange hats, different makeup styles and lots of musicians showcasing one of Adana's.
Funchal, Madeira, Portugal, May 10, 2011, A woman in a costume participating in the Spring Flower Festival Funchal, smiling
Malaga, Spain - August 11, 2012: Feria de Malaga is an annual event that takes place in mid-August and is one of the largest fiestas in Spain.
Limassol, Cyprus - March 13, 2016 - Unidentified participants during the carnival parade, established in 16th century, influenced by Venetian and Greek traditions.
VANCOUVER, CANADA - AUGUST 2, 2015: People participate in the annual Pride Parade and celebrations in Vancouver, Canada, Aug. 2, 2015.
Pushkar, India - November 01, 2017: A group of boys selling decorative items.

Contributor

Sk Hasan Ali

Sk Hasan Ali