Dhaka, Bangladesh - March 26, 2022: People of various classes and professions come to the National Memorial in Savar to pay their respects to the martyrs on the Independence Day of Bangladesh.
Kuala Terengganu, Malaysia - April 11, 2013 - Kids or young Malaysian generation play with Malaysian political flags.
Singhu border, Delhi, India 30 April 2020: Farmers shouts slogan marching to protest area during farmer protest against the Centre's new farm laws
St. Louis, Missouri, USA - August 25, 2019: Festival of Nations, Tower Grove Park, Members of the St. Louis Modern Chinese School, wearing traditional clothing, performing traditional dance from China
KOLKATA, INDIA - JUNE 25: International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) celebrate 46th Jagannath Rath Yatra, on June 25, 2017 in Kolkata, India. Ratha Yatra is a Hindu celebrated in puri.
Maryland, USA - Oct.18,2015: Parade of Cultures at the 7th Annual World of Montgomery 2015 Festival.
Santa Ana/Costa Rica - 15.09.2018: A nice photo of a traditional Palestinian woman marching with the national flag
PHUKET,THAILAND - DECEMBER 9, 2013 : Unidentified people celebrate the resignation of the government, Phuket Town

