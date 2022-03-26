Images

Image
Dhaka, Bangladesh - March 26, 2022: People of various classes and professions come to the National Memorial in Savar to pay their respects to the martyrs on the Independence Day of Bangladesh.
2139385105

Item ID: 2139385105

Formats

  • 5296 × 3531 pixels • 17.7 × 11.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Sk Hasan Ali

Sk Hasan Ali