Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Dhaka, Bangladesh - February 26, 2022: Crowds of people flock to Banasree kallyan samity in Dhaka as part of a nationwide mass vaccination program to prevent Covid-19.
PARIS - JUNE 24: 2,000,000 people demonstrate during France's nationwide strike against pension overhaul by raising the retirement age from 60 to 62 on June 24, 2010 in Paris, France.
Houston, Texas - June 30, 2018: Hundreds of people gather at Houston’s City Hall to protest the Trump administration’s zero-tolerance immigration policy, which has divided parents from their children.
Causeway Bay, Hong Kong - 03 February 2019 : People walking around at Lunar new year fair in Victoria Park.
Russia, Moscow July 27, 2019 peoples meeting for fair parliamentary elections. Political movement. Peoples procession. inscription poster I have right to my candidate, better meeting
ISTANBUL, TURKEY - SEPTEMBER 21, 2015: Eminonu and Grand Bazaar is popular destination for tourists in Istanbul on September 21, 2015 in Istanbul, Turkey.
PONTEVEDRA - MAY 12: Concentrations of indignant celebrate the anniversaries of May 15 in Spain, protesting against cuts in health and education, May 12, 2012 in Pontevedra, Spain.
KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - 8 December 2017: Protesters gather to protest and condemns Donals Trump decision to make Baitulmaqdis or Jerusalem as Israel's capital. Hundreds march outside the US embassy

See more

770803951

See more

770803951

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2129547533

Item ID: 2129547533

Dhaka, Bangladesh - February 26, 2022: Crowds of people flock to Banasree kallyan samity in Dhaka as part of a nationwide mass vaccination program to prevent Covid-19.

Important information

Formats

  • 6720 × 4480 pixels • 22.4 × 14.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Sk Hasan Ali

Sk Hasan Ali