Image
Dhaka, Bangladesh - February 26, 2022: Crowds of people flock to Banasree kallyan samity in Dhaka as part of a nationwide mass vaccination program to prevent Covid-19.
AMRAVATI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, 26 JANUARY 2015 : unidentified people celebrating the India Republic Day on ground of city stadium, January, 26, 2016 in Amravati, Maharashtra, India.
A relogion procession with people in traditional clotes at the Market in the Village of Chichi or Chichicastenango in Guatemala in central America. . Guatemala, Chichicastenango, December, 2009
MAE SOT, TAK, THAILAND - FEBRUARY 10, 2017 : The crowd at the ceremony offerings in monk's alms bowl on the occasion Magha Puja Day at Wat Pra That Doi Hin Kiw, Mae Sot, Tak, Thailand.
Warok dance performance in the Pakualaman duchy courtyard, Yogyakarta, Indonesia, on May 26, 2013
MUMBAI, INDIA 15 SEPTEMBER 2016 : Unidentified faithful people in procession of Ganesh Visarjan at Beach of south Mumbai.
Dhaka, Bangladesh - April 03, 2019: Jute Mill workers in Damra blockade the staff quarter area on the Dhaka- Sylhet highway as their 72-hour strike began 02 April 2019, Dhaka, Bangladesh.
DHAKA, BANGLADESH - DECEMBER 26, 2016: Bangladeshi garments workers return home after finish their work at Ashulia in Dhaka, Bangladesh on December 26, 2016.

772784143

772784143

2129547530

Item ID: 2129547530

Formats

  • 5544 × 3696 pixels • 18.5 × 12.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Sk Hasan Ali

Sk Hasan Ali