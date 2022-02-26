Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Dhaka, Bangladesh - February 26, 2022: Crowds of people flock to Banasree kallyan samity in Dhaka as part of a nationwide mass vaccination program to prevent Covid-19.
NEW YORK CITY - MAY 13 2016: Andrew Cuomo & Bill de Blasio appeared together before the Stonewall Inn for a vigil for the victims of the Orlando massacre. Crowd reacts enthusiastically to speeches.
September 9, 2018 Minsk Belarus Half Marathon Minsk 2018 A large group of people are running down the street.
September 15, 2019 Minsk Belarus A large number of marathon runners stand before the start
Cologne, NRW/Germany - 03.23.2019: People in cologne demonstrating against article 13 and upload filter
September 15, 2019 Minsk Belarus A large number of people are standing before the start of the marathon
Belarus, Minsk, Independence Avenue - August 17,2020: People come out to the Independence Square with placards to rally for fair and independent elections. Long live Belarus. Peaceful meeting.

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2129547527

Item ID: 2129547527

Dhaka, Bangladesh - February 26, 2022: Crowds of people flock to Banasree kallyan samity in Dhaka as part of a nationwide mass vaccination program to prevent Covid-19.

Important information

Formats

  • 6720 × 4480 pixels • 22.4 × 14.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Sk Hasan Ali

Sk Hasan Ali