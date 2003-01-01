Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
The "Devils Kitchen" is a part of a German forest in Bavaria. It is called that way by the locals, because of some story of the past, which has tried to explain the formation of rocks in the forest.
