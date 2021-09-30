Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2085700279
A device for modeling snowballs in a child's hand on a background of snow
V
By Vunishka
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
activebackgroundballblackblizzardchild's handcleancloseupcoldfieldfreshfrostgamegoalholidayiceisolatedleisuremaking snowballsmannatureobjectoutdooroutdoorsplayplayerredremovalseasonseasonalshoessnowsnowballsnowfallsoccersoccer ballspheresportsportsteamtoolweatherwhitewhite backgroundwinterwinter funwinter games
Categories: Sports/Recreation, Objects
Similar images
More from this artist