Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Detroit, MI, USA - 2 October 2016: The Ambassador Bridge across the Detroit River silhouetted by dusk with the twin steeples of the iconic Ste. Anne de Detroit Catholic Church on the right.
Formats
4272 × 2043 pixels • 14.2 × 6.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 478 pixels • 3.3 × 1.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 239 pixels • 1.7 × 0.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG