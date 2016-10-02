Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Detroit, MI, USA - 2 October 2016: The James Scott Memorial Fountain is a monument located in Belle Isle Park, designed by architect Cass Gilbert and sculptor Herbert Adams completed in 1925.
Edit
public city park
Castle garden with flower beds and trees
Beautiful small fountain in the city park "Nut Grove" in Anapa, Russia
The back garden of my house
Madrid, Spain - October 2017: "Four Towers Financial Center". These towers are the tallest of Madrid skyline.
From top of the south gate of Ho citadel in Thanh Hoa,Vietnam
Beautiful landscape at Chaophraya river in Bangkok Thailand.

See more

1396490792

See more

1396490792

Popularity score

Medium

Usage score

Rarely used

Rising Star

This asset has some traction but few have discovered it yet.

741868834

Item ID: 741868834

Detroit, MI, USA - 2 October 2016: The James Scott Memorial Fountain is a monument located in Belle Isle Park, designed by architect Cass Gilbert and sculptor Herbert Adams completed in 1925.

Important information

Formats

  • 4271 × 2592 pixels • 14.2 × 8.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 607 pixels • 3.3 × 2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 304 pixels • 1.7 × 1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Molly NZ

Molly NZ